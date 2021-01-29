FAU-G gets over 5 million downloads on Google Play Store in three days

Studio nCore recently listed FAU-G on the Google Play Store. Within a period of three days, the game has managed to achieve over 5 million downloads on the app store. The gaming studio has also managed to reach the top position in the list of free games on Play Store within a short duration.

The gaming app began with a rating of 4.5 stars on the first day, when the app store reported over one million downloads. However, the current rating is much lower at 3.4. Since the game was being pitched as an alternative to a long-time favourite, PUBG Mobile, many users claim that they had massive expectations. One of the most common complaints, apart from a few glitches, is that the game is repetitive.

One of the reviewer by the name Sid KAK stated, "Ok so let's start with level design: too repetitive. The only thing that changes is the number of enemies u fight. The enemy AI is too dumb. This AI may have been fun in a 2004 game but not in this day and age."

Currently, the developers have released an update with bug fixes. Future updates are expected to introduce more modes within the game. One of the most-anticipated modes is battle-royale which was a strong suit for PUBG Mobile. For now, the game only offers a campaign mode where the player has to move through a linear map to rescue fellow soldiers trapped by enemies.

The game is currently only available for Android users. Support for iOS is expected to arrive in the next few months.

