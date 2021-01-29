Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >App News >FAU-G gets over 5 million downloads on Google Play Store in three days
Screenshot from the FAU-G game

FAU-G gets over 5 million downloads on Google Play Store in three days

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The gaming app began with a rating of 4.5 stars on the first day, when the app store reported over one million downloads
  • However, the current rating is much lower at 3.4.

Studio nCore recently listed FAU-G on the Google Play Store. Within a period of three days, the game has managed to achieve over 5 million downloads on the app store. The gaming studio has also managed to reach the top position in the list of free games on Play Store within a short duration.

Studio nCore recently listed FAU-G on the Google Play Store. Within a period of three days, the game has managed to achieve over 5 million downloads on the app store. The gaming studio has also managed to reach the top position in the list of free games on Play Store within a short duration.

The gaming app began with a rating of 4.5 stars on the first day, when the app store reported over one million downloads. However, the current rating is much lower at 3.4. Since the game was being pitched as an alternative to a long-time favourite, PUBG Mobile, many users claim that they had massive expectations. One of the most common complaints, apart from a few glitches, is that the game is repetitive.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The gaming app began with a rating of 4.5 stars on the first day, when the app store reported over one million downloads. However, the current rating is much lower at 3.4. Since the game was being pitched as an alternative to a long-time favourite, PUBG Mobile, many users claim that they had massive expectations. One of the most common complaints, apart from a few glitches, is that the game is repetitive.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

One of the reviewer by the name Sid KAK stated, "Ok so let's start with level design: too repetitive. The only thing that changes is the number of enemies u fight. The enemy AI is too dumb. This AI may have been fun in a 2004 game but not in this day and age."

Currently, the developers have released an update with bug fixes. Future updates are expected to introduce more modes within the game. One of the most-anticipated modes is battle-royale which was a strong suit for PUBG Mobile. For now, the game only offers a campaign mode where the player has to move through a linear map to rescue fellow soldiers trapped by enemies.

The game is currently only available for Android users. Support for iOS is expected to arrive in the next few months.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.