Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Poco smartphones

Flipkart, a Walmart owned e-commerce platform, is back with its Republic Day sales. The Flipkart Big Savings Days sale from e-tailer will begin from January 15 and conclude on Jan 20, 2023. Notably, the Flipkart Plus members can access all the offers and deals before everyone from January 14, 2023. Moreover, users can also register for the Plus membership with 40 Flipkart Supercoins and get early access to the Big Savings Days sale.
During the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale, users can avail a five percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card on their purchases. Additionally, interested customers can also avail a 10 percent instant discount on Citi Bank and ICICI bank cards. The company’s Pay Later offer will also be there during the sale and the e-tailer will offer gift cards up to ₹1000.
The e-tailer has revealed some of the deals from smartphone brand Poco. Here are details on some of these deals:
POCO F4 5G
The Poco F4 5G will be available at a price of ₹24,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 1300 nits of peak brightness level.
POCO X4 Pro 5G
The POCO X4 Pro 5G will be priced at ₹13,999 after the discount. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and features a 6,67-inch super AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The handset is IP53 rated for dust and splash resistance. It houses a triple camera system headlined by a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP shooter.
POCO M4 5G
The POCO M4 5G will be priced ₹10,249 during the sale. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a dual camera system headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone has a 8MP camera sensor. It runs on Android 12 operating system based on MIUI 13.
Flipkart says that during its Big Savings Days sale, new deals will be provided at 12AM, 8AM, and 4PM. The company will also run the Rush Hour deals which would be available until Jan 15, 2023. It will also begin the Tick Tock deals scheduled during the sale. It will provide the users with the lowest prices on products between 12PM to 10PM, as per the e-tailer.