Flixjini launches AI backed feature 'discover' to watch content on OTT platform

Flixjini, an aggregator of OTT platforms has launched a new feature that will show you new movies and shows .

Flixjini has added a new feature “Discover," that will make the user experience even smoother. Discover is a smart feature to boost the overall entertainment experience of the users of the app across the globe and in India.

The Discover feature comes with an intuitive swipe UI, which helps you discover new movies and shows to watch. It uses multiple parameters from users experience like genres, tags, language to content liked/disliked

The brains behind Flixjini, Ankit Chhajer, and Jigar Doshi explained the need for this add-on feature. “We always believe that content is king, and we searched and got the right opportunity in adversity. Created the first of its kind OTT app that makes your entertainment experience bigger and brighter.". “Now we want to give our users more by adding this AI-backed feature Discover," added the duo.

The newly added feature Discover is crafted by keeping in mind the preferences of users of the platform. This character of the app is created with the help of a pool of metadata that puts forth something on the entertainment diet of the users instantly.

The stand-alone feature Discover is not only new, but it’s unique. The feature helps in pulling out shows and movies from other OTT platforms and creates a bouquet of preferred movies and shows for the user. Discover meticulously segregates the movies and shows and features them as per the mood of the user. It shoves the movies and shows that the user has already watched on some other entertainment platform. It not only saves time for the user, but it makes the entire experience smart.

Discover is backed by a mega AI brain that collects and stores all the data typed by the user. So, the user hardly sees old content on his or her home screen whenever they open the app. It is always a fresh and new experience for the user when they enter the world of Flixjini.

