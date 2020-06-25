Flixjini launches AI backed feature 'discover' to watch content on OTT platform

The stand-alone feature Discover is not only new, but it’s unique. The feature helps in pulling out shows and movies from other OTT platforms and creates a bouquet of preferred movies and shows for the user. Discover meticulously segregates the movies and shows and features them as per the mood of the user. It shoves the movies and shows that the user has already watched on some other entertainment platform. It not only saves time for the user, but it makes the entire experience smart.