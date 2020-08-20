For job search, Google launches Kormo app in India: 5 points

For job search, Google launches Kormo app in India: 5 points1 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2020, 12:28 PM IST
The application will help users to identify entry-level job opportunities and also to learn new skills and create CVs.
Tech giant Google on Wednesday said that it expanded its employment android application - Kormo Jobs - to India as it is looking forward for helping job seekers to apply for entry-level jobs. Google had introduced 'Jobs' last year in India as part of Google Pay to connect job seekers under the brand Jobs.
Google Kormo Jobs: Here are few things you should know
