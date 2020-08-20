For job search, Google launches Kormo app in India: 5 points

Tech giant Google on Wednesday said that it expanded its employment android application - Kormo Jobs - to India as it is looking forward for helping job seekers to apply for entry-level jobs. Google had introduced 'Jobs' last year in India as part of Google Pay to connect job seekers under the brand Jobs.

Tech giant Google on Wednesday said that it expanded its employment android application - Kormo Jobs - to India as it is looking forward for helping job seekers to apply for entry-level jobs. Google had introduced 'Jobs' last year in India as part of Google Pay to connect job seekers under the brand Jobs.

Google Kormo Jobs: Here are few things you should know

Google Kormo Jobs: Here are few things you should know

Jobs was originally piloted in Bangladesh and subsequently launched in Indonesia, under the brand Kormo Jobs. It has since grown into a job platform that can help job seekers and businesses of all sizes in multiple markets.

The application will help users to identify entry-level job opportunities and also to learn new skills and create CVs.

Google had also made Kormo Jobs available in India under the brand Jobs as a Spot on its payment application - Google Pay.

In India, employers like Zomato and Dunzo have found the Jobs matching algorithm effective in finding candidates with the required skills, experience and location preferences, with over 2 million verified jobs posted on the platform.

Jobs Spot has connected millions of job seekers with opportunities in fast growing categories including on-demand businesses, retail and hospitality.

