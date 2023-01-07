WhatsApp may soon allow its users to transfer data from one device to another via QR code. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, this feature will provide a convenient and efficient solution for those seeking to transfer their chat history to a new Android phone without backing up their chats and media on Google Drive.

WaBetaInfo is an online platform that tracks new and upcoming features coming to the Meta-owned messaging app.

The upcoming ability to transfer data via a QR code will make the migration process more streamlined and faster. As per the report, the feature is currently under development. There is no information about when the feature will start rolling out.

How will the new WhatsApp feature work?

Sharing a screenshot of how the feature may work, WaBetaInfo report says that the data migration process begins by downloading WhatsApp on a new Android device. With the new feature, users will simply have to scan the QR code on their new smartphone from their old device. The feature seems similar to the current ability to use WhatsApp web without downloading the app on your computer.

Earlier this week, the instant messaging app rolled out proxy support for its users all over the world. With this new support, users will be able to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world. It will help them communicate freely in situations when the internet is blocked or disrupted.

Announcing the proxy support, WhatsApp said “We’re mindful that just as we’ve celebrated the start to 2023 through private texts or calls, there are many people who continue to be denied the ability to reach their loved ones because of internet shutdowns. To help, today we’re launching proxy support for WhatsApp users all over the world. What this means is we’re putting the power into people’s hands to maintain access to WhatsApp if their connection is blocked or disrupted."

WhatsApp says that connecting via proxy will offer the same level of privacy and security that the social media platform currently offers. Users' personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption, it says.