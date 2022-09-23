Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 23, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 23, 2022: Check details

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes consist of 12 digits
10:23 AM IST

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Garena Free Fire Max is an advanced version of Free Fire. The multiplayer battle royale game has become popular in India after the former was banned by the Indian government. of Free Fire. The game offers items like weapons, skin, diamonds and pets to the players to enhance their gaming experience. However, these in-game items are expensive most of the time and not every player can buy them.

It is where the redeem codes come into play. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes have 12 digits consisting of capital letters and digits. They can be used to obtain rewards like weapons, outfits and more without any cost.

The online game is developed by 111 Dots Studio and offers advanced effects, animations and graphics. The creators keep updating these in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock rewards daily. The company has also created a separate website from which players can redeem the available codes.

List of all the active codes for today:

FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX

RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK

22NS-M7UG-SZM7

TFF9-VNU6-UD9J

FFPL-UED9-3XRT

TJ57-OSSD-N5AP

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

PACJ-JTUA-29UU

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

RHUV-SWWV-N9G4

FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP

5R8S-AGS5-MCK5

2K5A-WHD3-FKWB

XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ

AMCT-7DU2-K2U2

LQ6Q-2A95-G29F

26JT-3G6R-QVAV

A46N-U6UF-Q2JP

6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8

FAG4-LHKD-92GZ

HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H

Z2FB-HASU-3VXS

4UBY-XPTW-ERES

FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9

BKSK-ECCM-JZEB

L8LN-F5WK-2YPN

QA97-CXS2-J0F0

W73D-61AW-NGL2

UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U

NLCB-6S92-K2DE

TPNA-MS84-ZE8E

Using redeem codes, players can get rewards like rebel academy weapon loot crate, revolt weapon loot crate, diamond vouchers, fire head hunting parachute and more. The reward codes will be available to the first 500 users only. So hurry up and redeem the codes.

Once the codes are redeemed, players need to go to the game vault. A game wall will appear in the game lobby. Users can get gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem codes. Using these diamonds and gold, they can also buy the in-game items.

Step-by-step guide to redeem Free Fire Max codes

- Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption site on Chrome

- Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

- Now, copy the codes mentioned above and paste them in the text box

- Click on Confirm to continue. You will receive the rewards in the in-game mail section. Golds or diamonds will add to the account wallet automatically.

