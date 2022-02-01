1 min read.Updated: 01 Feb 2022, 06:59 PM ISTLivemint
In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to make sure of a few things. This includes linking their Free Fire account to a social media account
Listen to this article
Battle royale game Garena Free Fire which earned, quite a big user base in the country since PUBG Mobile has been banned in the country, releases fresh doses of rewards and redeemable codes and it has already issued the codes for today.
In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to make sure of a few things. This includes linking their Free Fire account to a social media account. The redeem codes come with an expiration time. It will be ideal to redeem the codes as early as possible.