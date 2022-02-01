Battle royale game Garena Free Fire which earned, quite a big user base in the country since PUBG Mobile has been banned in the country, releases fresh doses of rewards and redeemable codes and it has already issued the codes for today.

In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to make sure of a few things. This includes linking their Free Fire account to a social media account. The redeem codes come with an expiration time. It will be ideal to redeem the codes as early as possible.

How to claim rewards via Garena Free Fire redeem codes

1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire website to redeem the code. Log in using the social media account linked to your game.

2. Copy the redeem code and paste it in the designated box. Click on confirm to complete the process.

3. The confirmation will be sent to your in-game mail. Be patient if the rewards do not appear right away as some items may take up to 24 hours to reflect.

4. In addition to this, the game has also informed that the Kungfu Tigers top-up is live and players can top-up diamonds to get exclusive merch for free.

Garena Free Fire in-game items can also be collected by paying real money. But in order to make the game more accessible, it released daily codes, organises events and provides offers.

