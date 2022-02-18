2 min read.Updated: 18 Feb 2022, 03:49 PM ISTLivemint
To claim the freebies for today, one needs to only visit the Garena Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Listen to this article
Battle royale game Garena Free Fire which earned, quite a big user base in the country since PUBG Mobile has been banned in the country, releases set of rewards and redeemable codes for the gamers and it has already issued the codes for today.
The game Garena free fire has recently been banned along with 53 other applications by the Indian government citing security reasons. The game app has also been removed from Google Play store and App store.
However, whoever had installed the game earlier on their devices can still access the game.
In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to make sure of a few things. This includes linking their Free Fire account to a social media account. The redeem codes come with an expiration time. It will be ideal to redeem the codes as early as possible.
To claim the freebies for today, one needs to only visit the Garena Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
How to claim rewards redeem codes:
1. Link your Garena Free Fire account to your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, Huawei or VK account. The redeem codes cannot be used while playing in guest mode.
2. Visit the official Garena Free Fire website https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to redeem the code. Log in using the social media account linked to your game, like Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, Huwaei or VK ID.