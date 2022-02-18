Battle royale game Garena Free Fire which earned, quite a big user base in the country since PUBG Mobile has been banne d in the country, releases set of rewards and redeemable codes for the gamers and it has already issued the codes for today.

The game Garena free fire has recently been banned along with 53 other applications by the Indian government citing security reasons. The game app has also been removed from Google Play store and App store.

However, whoever had installed the game earlier on their devices can still access the game.

In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to make sure of a few things. This includes linking their Free Fire account to a social media account. The redeem codes come with an expiration time. It will be ideal to redeem the codes as early as possible.

To claim the freebies for today, one needs to only visit the Garena Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

How to claim rewards redeem codes:

1. Link your Garena Free Fire account to your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, Huawei or VK account. The redeem codes cannot be used while playing in guest mode.

2. Visit the official Garena Free Fire website https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to redeem the code. Log in using the social media account linked to your game, like Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, Huwaei or VK ID.

3. Copy the redeem code and paste it in the designated box. Click on confirm to complete the process.

4. The confirmation will be sent to your in-game mail. Be patient if the rewards do not appear right away as some items may take up to 24 hours to reflect.

Garena Free Fire in-game items can also be collected by paying real money. But in order to make the game more accessible, it released daily codes, organises events and provides offers.

Here are the codes for today

6FFGY BGFD APQO

MJTF AED8 UOP1

FNMX KFQI 98E7

FI40 ESKM JNXB

F7TY EGBN VMCK

8V7F D6ET G4E8

SWF3 45T7 HKIB

7YUI H8G7 F6DT

D12V 34ER FUC6

IR8F 7D6S 5AQE

8GFU YD3S NI34

NY2U KJO9 N8B7

V6D5 TERF 45B6

DHS5 RF8E GEE9

FAKO QI98 IU75

F6TY HRTY HJHG

FDMX 1SHG 1XNM

F2DC FVGB HJKJ

