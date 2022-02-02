2 min read.Updated: 02 Feb 2022, 03:35 PM ISTLivemint
In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to make sure of a few things. This includes linking their Free Fire account to a social media account
Battle Royale game Garena Free Fire has released their daily set of redeem codes for 2 February that can be used on the company’s official website to get special skins for their weapons, as well as characters and other collectables.
The Battle Royale game garnered a rather large fan base after the Indian government banned the player versus player shooter game PUBG in India.
The players can visit the official redemption page of Garena Free Fire to redeem codes and get free rewards, in-game items and currencies. They need to login to the Free Fire redemption page via their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs and submit the 12-character codes.
Today's redeem codes are likely to bring rewards like new skin, Green Star token, Brave Crystal, Sky Crystal, diamond bundles among other things.
One needs to be cautious that these redeem codes come with an expiry date. Players are suggested to redeem them as soon as possible.
The redeemed gifts and rewards can be checked in the vault of the game lobby, and in-game currencies like gold and diamond are transferred to the account wallet. These can be used to buy in-game items.