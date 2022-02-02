Battle Royale game Garena Free Fire has released their daily set of redeem codes for 2 February that can be used on the company’s official website to get special skins for their weapons, as well as characters and other collectables.

The Battle Royale game garnered a rather large fan base after the Indian government banned the player versus player shooter game PUBG in India.

The players can visit the official redemption page of Garena Free Fire to redeem codes and get free rewards, in-game items and currencies. They need to login to the Free Fire redemption page via their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs and submit the 12-character codes.

Today's redeem codes are likely to bring rewards like new skin, Green Star token, Brave Crystal, Sky Crystal, diamond bundles among other things.

One needs to be cautious that these redeem codes come with an expiry date. Players are suggested to redeem them as soon as possible.

The redeemed gifts and rewards can be checked in the vault of the game lobby, and in-game currencies like gold and diamond are transferred to the account wallet. These can be used to buy in-game items.

The redeem codes for 2 February are here

6AQ2-WS1X-D5RT

Y374-UYH5-GB67

NJKI-89UY-7GTV

FT6Y-GBTG-VSRW

FGHE-U76T-RFQB

FGHJ-KO87-6TFD

FNJM-KO9D-7TFY

FHJK-LO38-YFV4

FY78-IKS7-EVBN

F8OK-BS3E-FVMH

F890-KS7E-RGBO

How to claim rewards via Garena Free Fire redeem codes

1. Link your Garena Free Fire account to your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, Huawei or VK account. The redeem codes cannot be used while playing in guest mode.

2. Visit the official Garena Free Fire website https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to redeem the code. Log in using the social media account linked to your game.

3. Copy the redeem code and paste it in the designated box. Click on confirm to complete the process.

4. The confirmation will be sent to your in-game mail. Be patient if the rewards do not appear right away as some items may take up to 24 hours to reflect.

