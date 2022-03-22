Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 22 March released: Here's how to claim rewards1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2022, 09:42 PM IST
- Free Fire has now upgraded to Garena Free Fire MAX but it has the same website for the redeem codes.
For Garena Free Fire addicts, the redeem codes for March 22 have already been released. Garena Free Fire has now upgraded to Garena Free Fire MAX but it has the same website for the redeem codes. Though the Centre banned Garena Free Fire last month, Garena Free Fire MAX can still be accessed.
Through these codes, Garena offers free in-game items such as bundles, characters, skins, vouchers, avatars, banners, and many more.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March:
FF10HXQBBH2J: M1014 – Demolitionist
FF11DAKX4WHV: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)
FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up
5FBKP6U2A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Voucher
F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power-up
FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
JX5NQCM7U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
