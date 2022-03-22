Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / App News /  Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 22 March released: Here's how to claim rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 22 March released: Here's how to claim rewards

Garena Free Fire redeem codes bring exclusive content and rewards for players. (Photo credit: Garena Free Fire website)
1 min read . 09:42 PM IST Livemint

  • Free Fire has now upgraded to Garena Free Fire MAX but it has the same website for the redeem codes.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

For Garena Free Fire addicts, the redeem codes for March 22 have already been released. Garena Free Fire has now upgraded to Garena Free Fire MAX but it has the same website for the redeem codes. Though the Centre banned Garena Free Fire last month, Garena Free Fire MAX can still be accessed. 

For Garena Free Fire addicts, the redeem codes for March 22 have already been released. Garena Free Fire has now upgraded to Garena Free Fire MAX but it has the same website for the redeem codes. Though the Centre banned Garena Free Fire last month, Garena Free Fire MAX can still be accessed. 

Through these codes, Garena offers free in-game items such as bundles, characters, skins, vouchers, avatars, banners, and many more. 

Through these codes, Garena offers free in-game items such as bundles, characters, skins, vouchers, avatars, banners, and many more. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March:

FF10HXQBBH2J: M1014 – Demolitionist

FF11DAKX4WHV: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)

FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up

5FBKP6U2A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Voucher

F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power-up

FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

JX5NQCM7U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!