Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 22 March released: Here's how to claim rewards

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

For Garena Free Fire addicts, the redeem codes for March 22 have already been released. Garena Free Fire has now upgraded to Garena Free Fire MAX but it has the same website for the redeem codes. Though the Centre banned Garena Free Fire last month, Garena Free Fire MAX can still be accessed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Garena Free Fire addicts, the redeem codes for March 22 have already been released. Garena Free Fire has now upgraded to Garena Free Fire MAX but it has the same website for the redeem codes. Though the Centre banned Garena Free Fire last month, Garena Free Fire MAX can still be accessed.

Through these codes, Garena offers free in-game items such as bundles, characters, skins, vouchers, avatars, banners, and many more.

Through these codes, Garena offers free in-game items such as bundles, characters, skins, vouchers, avatars, banners, and many more. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FF10HXQBBH2J: M1014 – Demolitionist

FF11DAKX4WHV: 1x M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate and Heartthrob (Head)

FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5FBKP6U2A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Voucher {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

FF101TSNJX6E: Malice Joker (Surfboard) and Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power-up {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

JX5NQCM7U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}