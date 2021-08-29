Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, releases redeem codes on its website for users to get exclusive benefits and content. The redeem codes can be used to get special rewards .

In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to make sure of a few things. This includes linking their Free Fire account to a social media account. The redeem codes come with an expiration time. It will be ideal to redeem the codes as early as possible.

Here’s the list of codes for 29 August

FFCO-8BS5-JW2D

JX5NQCM7U5CH

VDVCTHUMTEYK

FF9MN7P8EUCH

FF9M2GF14CBF

FFMC LJES SCR7

FFBCZD9RDP44

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FFPLNZUWMALS

SARG886AV5GR

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FFBCLQ6S7W25

FFMC 2SJL KXSB

FFPL OWHA NSMA

FFPL FMSJ DKEL

F2AY SAH5 CCQH

FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC

FFBCAC836MAC

FFBCT7P7N2P2

Additional Codes :

FFPLPQXXENMS

FFBCLY4LNC4B

XUW3FNK7AV8N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FFBCLP5S98AW

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLUED93XRT

FFTILM659NZB

ESX24ADSGM4K

C23Q 2AGP 9PH

TJ57OSSDN5AP

WLSGJXS5KFYR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFBCLAK9KYGM

FFICDCTSL5FT

How to claim rewards via Garena Free Fire redeem codes

1. Link your Garena Free Fire account to your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, Huawei or VK account. The redeem codes cannot be used while playing in guest mode.

2. Visit the official Garena Free Fire website to redeem the code. Log in using the social media account linked to your game.

3. Copy the redeem code and paste it in the designated box. Click on confirm to complete the process.

4. The confirmation will be sent to your in-game mail. Be patient if the rewards do not appear right away as some items may take up to 24 hours to reflect.

Garena, along with PUBG Mobile and TikTok, has recently been banned in Bangladesh after a Supreme Court order. The game is still playable in India, with no such action anticipated.

