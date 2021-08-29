Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 29 August: Full list of keys for exclusive rewards1 min read . 05:16 PM IST
In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to go through some additional steps
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to go through some additional steps
Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, releases redeem codes on its website for users to get exclusive benefits and content. The redeem codes can be used to get special rewards.
Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, releases redeem codes on its website for users to get exclusive benefits and content. The redeem codes can be used to get special rewards.
In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to make sure of a few things. This includes linking their Free Fire account to a social media account. The redeem codes come with an expiration time. It will be ideal to redeem the codes as early as possible.
In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to make sure of a few things. This includes linking their Free Fire account to a social media account. The redeem codes come with an expiration time. It will be ideal to redeem the codes as early as possible.
Here’s the list of codes for 29 August
FFCO-8BS5-JW2D
JX5NQCM7U5CH
VDVCTHUMTEYK
FF9MN7P8EUCH
FF9M2GF14CBF
FFMC LJES SCR7
FFBCZD9RDP44
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FFPLNZUWMALS
SARG886AV5GR
FFBCJVGJJ6VP
R9UVPEYJOXZX
FFBCLQ6S7W25
FFMC 2SJL KXSB
FFPL OWHA NSMA
FFPL FMSJ DKEL
F2AY SAH5 CCQH
FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC
JX5N QCM7 U5CH
FFBCAC836MAC
FFBCT7P7N2P2
Additional Codes :
FFPLPQXXENMS
FFBCLY4LNC4B
XUW3FNK7AV8N
W0JJAFV3TU5E
FFBCLP5S98AW
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FFPLUED93XRT
FFTILM659NZB
ESX24ADSGM4K
C23Q 2AGP 9PH
XUW3FNK7AV8N
TJ57OSSDN5AP
WLSGJXS5KFYR
JX5NQCM7U5CH
VDVCTHUMTEYK
FF9MN7P8EUCH
FF9M2GF14CBF
3IBBMSL7AK8G
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FFPLFMSJDKEL
TJ57OSSDN5AP
FFPLOWHANSMA
FFBCLAK9KYGM
FFICDCTSL5FT
How to claim rewards via Garena Free Fire redeem codes
1. Link your Garena Free Fire account to your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, Huawei or VK account. The redeem codes cannot be used while playing in guest mode.
2. Visit the official Garena Free Fire website to redeem the code. Log in using the social media account linked to your game.
3. Copy the redeem code and paste it in the designated box. Click on confirm to complete the process.
4. The confirmation will be sent to your in-game mail. Be patient if the rewards do not appear right away as some items may take up to 24 hours to reflect.
Garena, along with PUBG Mobile and TikTok, has recently been banned in Bangladesh after a Supreme Court order. The game is still playable in India, with no such action anticipated.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!