Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the country. The game continues to feature among the top 15 games (currently 11th position) on the Google Play Store. In order to introduce more players and keep them hooked, Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes. Using these redeem codes, players can get their hands on the special skins for their weapons, as well as characters and other collectables.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be used to get in-game goodies and these codes can be used on the company’s official website.

In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to make sure of a few things. This includes linking their Free Fire account to a social media account. The redeem codes come with an expiration time. It will be ideal to redeem the codes as early as possible.

Here’s the list of codes for 5 August

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSM0CN44Z

MV9CQ27LQJOL

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

3OVTN5443GFQ

PUSR0KI57R77

MX20UBTUSJKA

9SR8E1WJEHF6

How to claim rewards via Garena Free Fire redeem codes

1. Link your Garena Free Fire account to your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, Huawei or VK account. The redeem codes cannot be used while playing in guest mode.

2. Visit the official Garena Free Fire website to redeem the code. Log in using the social media account linked to your game.

3. Copy the redeem code and paste it in the designated box. Click on confirm to complete the process.

4. The confirmation will be sent to your in-game mail. Be patient if the rewards do not appear right away as some items may take up to 24 hours to reflect.

Garena, along with PUBG Mobile and TikTok, has recently been banned in Bangladesh after a Supreme Court order. The game is still playable in India, with no such action anticipated.

