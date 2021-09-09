Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 9 September. Check all keys, rewards2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2021, 03:36 PM IST
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be used to get in-game goodies and these codes can be used on the company’s official website
Popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire became even more popular after the Indian govt banned PUBG Mobile. The game features in the top 15 games (currently 12th position) on the Google Play Store.
While PUBG has returned as Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire keeps introducing redeem codes to keep players hooked. Using these redeem codes, players can get their hands on the special skins for their weapons, as well as characters and other collectables.
In order to use the redeem codes, the user will have to make sure of a few things. This includes linking their Free Fire account to a social media account. The redeem codes come with an expiration time. It will be ideal to redeem the codes as early as possible.
Here’s the list of codes for 9 September
ID9S3QJKAFHX
JIMYLVT46V2Z
8JKNXUB96C9P
8FEUQJXPDKA7
F9IUJHGVCDSE
F7UIJHBGFDFR
FXCVBNMKDSXC
F0KMJNBVCXSD
FF22NYW94A00
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFTQT5IRMCNX
FF7WSM0CN44Z
MV9CQ27LQJOL
FFXVGG8NU4YB
FFE4E0DIKX2D
ERTYHJNBVCDS
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFX60C2IIVYU
WHYGN3J29VZU
3OVTN5443GFQ
PUSR0KI57R77
MX20UBTUSJKA
9SR8E1WJEHF6
UNGQ36T7BHZJ
E71XWBFU6RO7
QNUH4C1G5QBQ
ZFUJWLLPG4P4
How to claim rewards via Garena Free Fire redeem codes
1. Link your Garena Free Fire account to your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, Huawei or VK account. The redeem codes cannot be used while playing in guest mode.
2. Visit the official Garena Free Fire website to redeem the code. Log in using the social media account linked to your game.
3. Copy the redeem code and paste it in the designated box. Click on confirm to complete the process.
4. The confirmation will be sent to your in-game mail. Be patient if the rewards do not appear right away as some items may take up to 24 hours to reflect.
Garena, along with PUBG Mobile and TikTok, has recently been banned in Bangladesh after a Supreme Court order. The game is still playable in India, with no such action anticipated.
