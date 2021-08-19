Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 19: Garena Free Fire has been the go-to choice for Indian mobile gamers after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country last year. Even after Krafton brought back its popular battle royale title in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India , there is no decline in popularity of Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire brings exclusive content for its players, which can be accessed by entering redeem codes available on the company's website. These redeem codes also bring exclusive rewards for players, but they will have perform an extra step to claim these rewards.

Players need to be mindful of a few things while using redeem codes for free rewards on Garena Free Fire. Firstly, their Free Fire account should be linked to a social media account. Next, the redeem codes have to be availed as quickly as possible as they are available only for a limited amount of time.

Below is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 19 and instructions on how to use them.

List of Garena Free Fire redeem codes

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

FF22NYW94A00

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

XBY47AFNNUD6

9C0E4B1B1IIG

O92DXVFYVN09

R9AU3BHL4XI9

ZDCW61YRUCYH

4XX7DTOLBXOH

7O0WKWPTC42W

0RI8D35DNFXV

XM5L93V38NGX

732OIF59VMZ1

NV944T60B9GK

How to claim rewards via Garena Free Fire redeem codes

1. Link your Garena Free Fire account to your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple, Huawei or VK account. The redeem codes cannot be used while playing in guest mode.

2. Visit the official Garena Free Fire website to redeem the code. Log in using the social media account linked to your game.

3. Copy the redeem code and paste it in the designated box. Click on confirm to complete the process.

4. The confirmation will be sent to your in-game mail. Be patient if the rewards do not appear right away as some items may take up to 24 hours to reflect.

Garena, along with PUBG Mobile and TikTok, has recently been banned in Bangladesh after a Supreme Court order. The game is still playable in India, with no such action anticipated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.