German photographer refuses prestigious Sony World Photography award 2023. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:11 PM IST
- Boris Eldagsen suggested that the prize money be donated to a photo festival hosted in Odesa, Ukraine, adding that his act of using an AI image was to trigger and possibly speed up a debate of the usage of AI in the purviewopf photoraphy
A German photographer who won the Sony World Photography Award 2023, has refused to accept the same, stating that he was being a ‘cheeky monkey’ and that he has generated the prize winning image using artificial intelligence (AI) in order to ‘spark a debate’.
