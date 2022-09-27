Get Apple iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island on Android phones with this app

Ever since the introduction of the Dynamic Island feature with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the feature has gained popularity among Android smartphone users. Major smartphone users Xiaomi and Realme have already hinted at their future phones coming with the new iPhone feature. Both smartphone makers have asked their users if they should implement the dynamic island feature on Android phones. Realme launched a contest on its community forum, wherein it asked fans for ideas and opinions on whether and how it should implement a copy of Dynamic Island on the Realme devices. Realme says that the feature can turn the camera cutout into a multifunctional feature.