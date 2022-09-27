Get Apple iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island on Android phones with this app

DynamicSpot app enables Android users to build their own customized version of the Dynamic Island feature. The app is available for free on Google Play Store.
Apple introduced a major redesign with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max by bringing the Dynamic Island feature. It is a replacement for the notch on iPhones and allows users to check alerts and current activity in progress—such as music that’s playing, your timer, an AirDrop connection, and directions from Maps. The feature has taken the internet by storm and can now be added to Android smartphones.
The app is easy to use and requires only a few steps to get started. App users need to go through all required permissions and select apps that they want to use the dynamic island feature for. The developers claim that the app works for all Android apps, including chat, music and timer.
“With dynamicSpot you can easily get the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island feature on your android device! dynamicSpot gives you Dynamic Island mini multitasking feature, making it easier to access recent notifications or phone status changes. Just tap on the little black dynamic spot / popup to open the displayed app, long press the popup to expand it and view more details", reads the app description on Google Play Store.
Ever since the introduction of the Dynamic Island feature with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the feature has gained popularity among Android smartphone users. Major smartphone users Xiaomi and Realme have already hinted at their future phones coming with the new iPhone feature. Both smartphone makers have asked their users if they should implement the dynamic island feature on Android phones. Realme launched a contest on its community forum, wherein it asked fans for ideas and opinions on whether and how it should implement a copy of Dynamic Island on the Realme devices. Realme says that the feature can turn the camera cutout into a multifunctional feature.
