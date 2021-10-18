Get old WhatsApp chats on new Android phone without Google Drive backup this way

The latest backup must be named something like ‘msgstore.db.crypt12’ or ‘msgstore.db.crypt14’. If the most recent filename is not in this format it is most likely to appear as ‘msgstore-YYYY-MM-DD.1.db.crypt12’ or ‘msgstore-YYYY-MM-DD.1.db.crypt14’. The ‘YYYY-MM-DD’ represent the year, month and date on which the backup was created. Users will have to simply rename the file to ‘msgstore.db.crypt12’ or ‘msgstore.db.crypt14’, depending on the extension other backup files have. Use ‘crypt12’ if other files use this extension at the end of their names, or use ‘crypt14’ if others have this one, and so on. Changing the name tells WhatsApp that this file is the latest backup and should be used to restore older messages.

