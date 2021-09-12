Google is finally rolling out the new Material You design to few of its most popular platforms such as Gmail, Google Docs, Calendar and more. The Material You design will bring a host of new changes which will bring better overall animations, new buttons. The design changes were already made available in Google Drive, Sheets, and Slides.

The new changes are a part of Android 12's design changes. The new design will bring changes to the action buttons and the inclusion of Google's Sant font which is expected to provide better readability.

Additionally, the apps will get big, bubbly buttons, shifting colours, smoother animations, and some overhauls to built-in apps.

Google has introduced more round edges which will help in providing more clarity to the users. However, the overall user experience will remain the same as the company plans to retain the navigation patterns and placements of options.

Google Calendar will get the new changes from 20 September whereas the changes in Google Meet will be introduced on 19 September.

