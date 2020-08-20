Home >Technology >App News >Gmail, Google Drive outage cause trouble for users across the world

Millions of internet users on Thursday are facing trouble while sending emails and attachments through Gmails and also connecting with many of the G suite services.

A few minutes ago, the Google apps status page updated to confirm that they have received reports of an issue with Gmail and Google Drive.

Google's status page also said they are investigating the issue. It also indicated reports of problems with Google Meet, Google Voice and Google Docs, while anecdotal reports show people are having issues uploading to YouTube as well.

A few of the social media users also took to Twitter and wrote about their problems with the #gmaildown. Some of them also posted memes along with their post on the micro-blogging site.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout