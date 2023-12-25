Gmail is reportedly making it easier to get rid of bulk emails with a more prominent 'unsubscribe' button next to the sender's name. However, the new feature has only been spotted on the Gmail iOS app, and it's not yet clear if it will make its way to the company's Android app. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Android Authority, the new unsubscribe button on the Gmail app on iOS is located just below the subject line of the email and above the content of the email.

The report notes that the new unsubscribe button is a marked improvement over the previous method, which required users to tap the three-dot menu at the top of the message window and select the unsubscribe option, or navigate to the bottom of the email to find the sender's unsubscribe button. The new approach is also very similar to Gmail's approach on the web version of the app, where the unsubscribe button is located below the subject line and next to the sender's details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Android Authority report also notes that this isn't the first time that Google has introduced new features to iOS ahead of its own Android platform. In the past, the Mountain View, California-based company has brought other features to iOS first, including adding the ability to crop videos in Google Photos and deleting the last 15 minutes of browsing history.

However, this is not the first time Google has tried to make users' inboxes safer and spam-free. In a blog post in October this year, the company added new requirements for bulk senders (defined as sending more than 5,000 messages to Gmail addresses in a day), including the addition of a one-click unsubscribe button.

“You shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to stop receiving unwanted messages from a particular email sender. It should take one click. So we’re requiring that large senders give Gmail recipients the ability to unsubscribe from commercial email in one click, and that they process unsubscription requests within two days." Google said in the October blogpost. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

