Gmail revamps its interface design: All you need to know

- The restructured design of Gmail includes a sidebar to the left of the user interface, allowing the users to switch between chat, spaces, mail, and meet easily.
Alphabet Inc’s Google has rolled out a set of changes in its Gmail interface design. It includes a Material You design, which the technology giant announced earlier this year. The restructured design includes a sidebar to the left of the Gmail interface, allowing the users to switch between chat, spaces, mail, and meet easily.
Users will also receive bubble notifications for the latest chat and space messages. These notifications will be seen in the bottom left of the user interface. At the moment, users have the option to shift to the old Gmail layout.
The updated version of the Gmail layout design has a new integrated layout for the platform which was announced in January this year. Shifting the side panel manually, users can also show or hide menus on Gmail.
In the new layout, users can also access individual or group chat messages from the chat box. To get this access, Gmail Support explained these steps as, “To open the chat into a small pop-up window at the bottom of your screen, go to the top of any chat or next to the chat message in the side panel and click Open in a pop-up. The window stays in view as you move to other tabs, such as Mail or Spaces."
Though, Google mentioned earlier that the users would have to shift to the new version of Gmail restructured interface but users have the option to choose the previous interface.
In order to opt out of the new view, Gmail Support has the given steps as, “At the top right, click Settings. Under the “Quick settings", click Go back to the original Gmail view. In the new window, click Reload."
Meanwhile, Google has also changed the logo of Google Play Store on the occasion of Google Play Store’s 10th anniversary. As a gift to the loyal users, the technology giant offered Play Points and Play Credits for purchasing apps. The users need to activate the points rewards to get better offers on their purchases. The notifications of the rewards came three days later, after the search engine celebrated its 10th anniversary in the Google Play Store.
