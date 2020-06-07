Google has released the update for Gmail that has finally introduced a dark mode on the mailing platform for iPhone and iPad users.

The new update has been rolled out with version 6.0.200519 of Gmail. The update can be downloaded from Apple's App Store. On the store, the app release notes mention that you can now switch between dark or light themes after upgrading to iOS 13. Or you can use the default system theme.

Dark Mode was announced for Gmail way back in September of last year, but rollout since then has been patchy on iOS.

To activate the Dark Mode in Gmail, the user will first have to go to the Menu section of the app by clicking on the icolocated in the top left-hand corner of the screen (three-line icon). From there select 'Settings' and then 'Theme' to select either 'Light', 'Dark' or 'System Default'.

Gmail over the last couple of months has added a couple of new features to its Gmail app for iOS, including support for Siri shortcuts when sending emails, and adding attachments to emails from the iOS files app.

