Good News! Gamers will soon be able to access 'Call of Duty: Warzone' on mobiles

Activision Blizzard will now be able to play the popular Battle Royale shooter 'Call of Duty: Warzone' game on their mobile phones and tablets. As video gaming trend shifts towards mobile android devices, this gaming company has decided to create an AAA mobile experience.
Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale video game that released on 10 March, 2020. It had initially released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows. A version for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S has been announced to be released in 2022.
Warzone is the second main battle royale installment in the Call of Duty franchise, following the "Blackout" mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2018). Warzone differs from Black Ops 4 by reducing reliance on equipable gadgets and instead encouraging the accumulation of a new in-game currency called Cash.[6] Warzone features two primary game modes: Battle Royale and Plunder,[6]. It supports up to 150 players in a single match, which exceeds the typical size of 100 players seen in other battle royale titles.[7] Some limited-time modes support 200 players.
According to an article on The Verge, the version on android devices is slated to be a "large-scale, battle royale experience that's built natively for mobile with cutting-edge technology designed to entertain gamers around the world for many years to come."
"We are creating an all-new, AAA mobile experience that will bring the thrilling, fluid and large-scale action of Call of Duty: Warzone to players on the go," Activision said in a post on its website.
"From production roles to engineering, design, art, marketing, and more, we're looking for game-makers, passionate fans, and genuinely awesome people to join our diverse team, inspired to deliver the next world-class mobile gaming experience to fans," the brand added.