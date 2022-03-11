Good News! Gamers will soon be able to access 'Call of Duty: Warzone' on mobiles

Warzone is the second main battle royale installment in the Call of Duty franchise, following the "Blackout" mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2018). Warzone differs from Black Ops 4 by reducing reliance on equipable gadgets and instead encouraging the accumulation of a new in-game currency called Cash.[6] Warzone features two primary game modes: Battle Royale and Plunder,[6]. It supports up to 150 players in a single match, which exceeds the typical size of 100 players seen in other battle royale titles.[7] Some limited-time modes support 200 players.

