Google adds new Subscription section in Play Store

Google has introduced a new subscription section on its online store . This new section will be helpful in providing important subscription-related information in a single place.

A report by XDA Developers claims that the navigation bar of the Google Store features the subscription page link. Once the user clicks on the Subscription landing page, they will get all the details and updates about its own offerings which include YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Stadia Pro, Google One, and Google Fi.

In the new section the user will see a short description of each service, which is followed by a "Learn more" link.

Once the user clicks on the link, they will be taken to a signup page for that particular service. The new section on the Google online store is broken down into different subsections. Shows & Music includes apps like YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium. The gaming sub-section has apps like Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass. In terms of Storage & Security the company Google One, Nest Aware, Phone Plan: Google Fi.

Google is also testing a feature that will aggregate videos from Instagram and TikTok in a separate carousel format within the Google app. This new feature will allow users to watch all videos from these popular platforms in one dedicated spot. It will also allow Google to retain users on its page.

This new feature is being currently tested as an expansion of a 'Short videos' feature that Google began testing earlier this year.

