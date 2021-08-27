Android users affected by Joker virus. Delete these 8 apps that steal money

The Belgian authorities have spotted eight Play Store applications that are infected by the Joker virus. A lot of the applications in the list have very generic names which make them harder to spot and few users can even mistake them for their popular and legitimate counterparts. The list was first highlighted by Quick Heal cybersecurity agency. The applications have been deleted by Google from the Play Store but many users may still have them stored on their devices. The applications should be deleted from smartphones as soon as possible.