Google approves Trump-Backed Truth Social for its app store
Social-media platform agrees to follow the Alphabet unit’s content-moderation guidelines
Google approved Truth Social on Wednesday for distribution through its mobile-app store after the Donald Trump-backed social-media platform agreed to follow the tech company’s content-moderation guidelines.
Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., said Truth Social had recently improved the enforcement of its policies for user-generated content and agreed to police them going forward. Google in August declined Truth Social’s application to be listed in the Play Store, notifying the app of several policy violations.
The approval means Trump Media & Technology Group,the company set up by Mr. Trump following his presidency, can now distribute its platform through Google’s app store, the largest for mobile devices using Google’s Android operating system.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with Google, and we’re glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use," said Trump Media & Technology Group Chief Executive Devin Nunes in a statement. “Today marks a significant milestone in our mission to restore free speech online."
The approval removes a stumbling block for Truth Social, which bills itself as America’s “Big Tent" social-media platform, as its parent company attempts to complete a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company and become publicly listed.
The SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp., on Monday delayed a vote on extending the deadline for shareholders to approve the merger. Shares of Digital World Acquisition rose 5.8% in after-hours trading Wednesday.
Truth Social has been available through Apple Inc.’s mobile App Store since February, when it surged to the top of the rankings for free apps. The app recently received approval for the Samsung Galaxy Store.
Mr. Trump has used Truth Social as a megaphone since Twitter Inc. banned him from its platform in January 2021, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence" following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. He has said he has no plans to return to Twitter and is focusing on Truth Social instead.
Google restored the conservative social-media app Parler to the Play Store last month after it agreed to change some of its content-moderation policies.
“Apps may be distributed on Google Play provided they comply with our developer guidelines, including the requirement to effectively moderate user-generated content and remove objectionable posts such as those that incite violence," a Google spokeswoman said in a statement.