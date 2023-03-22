Google bans Chinese apps that allegedly spied on users1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Google is also sending out notifications to the users who have downloaded these apps to remove them from their device immediately.
Google recently suspended Chinese e-commerce app Pinduoduo on the grounds of security concerns. Alongside, the technology giant has reportedly banned several apps developed by Pinduoduo. The ban was announced after malware issues were found on versions of the Chinese e-commerce app outside Google's app store, a company spokesperson said.
