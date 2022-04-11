Google Play store has banned ten popular Android apps that had more than 60 million downloads. for this reason.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Google removed ten android apps from their Play store, because these apps had the potential of stealing user data. The report further stated that these apps could track the user, who had downloaded the app, and provide the information to hackers.

These apps could even gain access to the user's e-mail, contacts, data and password!

Reportedly, these hackers would conduct data theft via these apps using the ‘cut and paste’ method. Whenever a user copy-pasted an OTP, password or any other details, the hackers were able to steal the details through these apps from the device. The report also mentioned that these apps were able to help the fraudster to get access to the downloaded files on WhatsApp.

Google therefore decided to ban these apps from the Play Store. If any of these malicious apps are downloaded on your smartphone, then it is advised to delete them immediately.

Android users should also note that only deleting or uninstalling these apps won't do, one needs to erase all related data as well.

The malicious apps include

1. Speed Radar Camera

2. Al-Moazin Lite (Prayer times)

3. Wi-Fi Mouse (Remote Control PC)

4. QR & Barcode Scanner (Developed by AppSource Hub)

5. Qibla Compass - Ramadan 2022

6. Simple Weather & Clock Widget (Developed by Difer)

7. Handcent Next SMS- Text With MMS

8. Smart kit 360

9. Full Quran M P3-50 Languages & Translation Audio

10. Audiosdroid Audio Studio DAW

