Google might soon make its Calendar available to users even when they are offline. However, this new feature of the popular app will only be enabled for a select few users. The new feature will be made available to web-based Google Calendar users.

While the app can be used offline, the app might still need some kind of internet connectivity. The Google Calendar doesn't have to be synced to an app locally on the computer or laptop if the user wants to access it offline.

However, the user will only be available to see the existing events up to the point that the computer was last online.

The user of the calendar application will not be able to create any new entries when offline and will also not be able to modify the existing entries made in the calendar. In the offline mode, the user won't be able to access tasks and reminders.

Just like other Google services such as Docs which support offline mode, a user will get to see the standard warning message - "It looks like you're offline. Some actions might not work" - when accessing Google's calendar and scheduling services in offline mode.

The new changes have been implemented only for Google Workspace subscribers. Those working on a personal account without Workspace subscription won't be able to access the new offline feature. The users will have to online to use the platform.

For Workspace customers, Admins can enable or disable this feature as needed while end users can also disable it even if their admin switched it on.

With Inputs from ANI

