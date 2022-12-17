Google Chrome to notify users on price drop of products

Google, an American technology company, has announced that its browser Google Chrome will soon notify users on price drop for products. Users will no longer be required to refresh pages every time to check whether the price of a product has dropped or not. The company announced in a blog post that users can choose to receive emails or mobile alerts from Chrome to know regular price drops.
As per Google, the feature of price drop alert is available on desktops and Android devices in the US as of now and it can be turned on by selecting track price in the Chrome address bar. Google has also added some new features. Chrome will also find available discount codes from the retailers and it will automatically show them at checkout when users add items to their shopping cart.
Moreover, users can open a tab when they need to check the existing shopping carts. They will be able to check available discounts as well. Both the new features are available in the US on the desktop version of Google Chrome. Using the Google Chrome desktop, users can right click an image and choose to search the image with Google Lens to get the results in the side of the panel.
These results will appear the same as the options from retailers and prices which fit user’s budgets. It will also reflect if the item is in stock or backordered. Interestingly, the browser will save some time for users by filling out everything automatically with previously saved data such as address of the users or their payment details from Google Play.
Meanwhile, Google has brought in a new feature for its Chrome users. After going through a testing period in October, Google has made available ‘passkeys’ for Chroma users this week. Passkeys are a significantly safer replacement for passwords and other phishable authentication factors.
One can use passkeys to sign into sites and apps that support them. Signing in with a passkey will require you to authenticate yourself in the same way that you unlock a device.
At present, Chrome has enabled passkeys on Windows 11, macOS, and Android.
On Android, passkeys will be securely synced through Google Password Manager or, in future versions of Android, any other password manager that supports passkeys.