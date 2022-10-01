Google Chrome to show correct tab count for Android users: All details

Currently, Google Chrome counts all the sites opened inside a tab in a single group. So, when users have four sites opened in one tab and two sites in another, the indicator will show the count as two counts. However, with the new change, Google Chrome would start showing it as six tabs which is the correct number. With Google Chrome 106, the shell of Tab Groups will be overlooked while counting the accurate number of open tabs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}