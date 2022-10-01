Google Chrome to show correct tab count for Android users: All details

Google Chrome to show correct tab count for Android users: All details2 min read . 06:26 PM IST
Google Chrome on Android would soon start counting the total number of tabs that users have opened separately. In the previous year, Google Chrome started creating Tab Groups on Android where the number of tabs opened inside a group is shown as a single tab beside the Omnibox. The technology giant seems to have started rolling out Chrome version 106 on Android and this update is likely to change the behaviour of these Tab Groups.
Other than the new ways of counting tabs, Google Chrome would also allow users to lock Incognito tabs with their fingerprints on Android with the same update, reported 9to5Google.
Currently, Google Chrome counts all the sites opened inside a tab in a single group. So, when users have four sites opened in one tab and two sites in another, the indicator will show the count as two counts. However, with the new change, Google Chrome would start showing it as six tabs which is the correct number. With Google Chrome 106, the shell of Tab Groups will be overlooked while counting the accurate number of open tabs.
Notably, 99 is the maximum number of tabs which Chrome can show and with no Tab Groups shield the number is easily attainable, especially for those who use the Android app regularly.
Reportedly, Google Chrome is also beta testing Journeys for Android. This is a method which helps Google to organise topic-based sites and searches automatically. This feature will appear as a new tab on the History page which is hardly noticeable. Users can even completely disable this feature from the overflow menu.
Meanwhile, in a separate report as per CERT-In, Google Chrome versions prior to 106.0.5249.61 for Mac/linux and 106.0.5249.61/62 for Windows are impacted. The advisory dated September 30, 2022 is marked with high severity ranking.
These vulnerabilities, the agency says, exist in Google Chrome for Desktop due to use-after-free in CSS, insufficient validation of untrusted input in developer tools, use-after-free in survey, use-after-free in media, insufficient policy enforcement in developer tools and use after free in assistant. Insufficient policy enforcement in custom tabs, use after free in import, insufficient validation of untrusted input in VPN, incorrect security UI in full screen, use after free in logging, type confusion in blink, insufficient
