Google Chrome is easily one of the most popular browsers on most platforms. The Google-owned browser was spotted with a vulnerability that could threaten the data of users as well as the functionality of their devices as well. The search giant has already patched the issue through a recent update but many users might still be running the older versions of the browser, making them vulnerable to the security loophole.

Google, through a blog, acknowledged the presence of the vulnerability. The company stated, “Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2021-30563 exists in the wild." Any nefarious element with knowledge about the vulnerability will be able to execute codes on the affected device and even gain access to sensitive data stored on it.

The new bug was already in use when Google found it and it adds to sensitivity of the issue as the information could have been in circulation for a long period of time. There is a substantial threat that vulnerability might have been on sale on the dark web.

The easiest way to go about the issue is to update your Google Chrome browser in all platforms including Android and Windows devices. Any user who has updated to version 91.0.4472.164 or later, can breathe easy as their browser has already been patched by Google.

In order to update the Chrome browser, the user can enter the browser's settings on a Windows platform and go right to the 'About Chrome' section at the bottom of the vertical list on the left side. On the Android platform, the user can enter settings and check for the Chrome version from the 'About Chrome' option.

