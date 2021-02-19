Google Chromecast latest device adds support for Apple TV app

Google will be introducing the Apple TV on its latest Chromecast device. With the introduction of Apple TV application, users will be able to stream original Apple TV content from the Chromecast. The new option will be rolled out to users globally. The device will also provide access to existing iTunes movie and television show purchases.

The roll-out of the support for Apple TV on the latest Chromecast began on Thursday. Brands that use Google's smart TV interface will also be able to access Apple Pay. The brands that will support Apple TV will include Sony, as well as TCL. According to Google, the support will roll out to other Android TV-powered devices in the next few months.

The deal between the two tech giants, which compete on multiple fronts, was announced back in December. The Apple TV app provides access to all the Apple TV Plus content.

The Apple TV Plus lineup of original shows, movies, and documentaries includes series like 'Ted Lasso', 'For All Mankind', 'The Morning Show' and 'Servant', as well as movies like 'Greyhound' starring Tom Hanks and 'Palmer' featuring Justin Timberlake.

The Apple TV ecosystem will also allow users to buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and shows from iTunes and access titles that people have previously purchased from Apple. Users also can subscribe to channels including Showtime, Starz, AMC Plus, and CBS All Access.

In order to use the Apple TV app on the Chromecast with Google TV, users can navigate to the 'Apps' tab or the apps row in the 'For you' tab.

According to a report by ANI, in the U.S., Google TV users can browse Apple TV Plus originals in personalised recommendations and search results. Using Google Assistant, users can open the Apple TV application or play an Apple original title by speaking a command.

The latest version of Chromecast supports hundreds of apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus (and Disney Plus Hotstar), Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, NBCUniversal's Peacock, YouTube TV, Showtime, Starz, Discovery Plus, Tubi and Pluto TV.

