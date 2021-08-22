Google discontinuing Android Auto app for smartphones

To be clear, Android Auto for Phone Screens wasn’t the most widely used app for Google in the first place. The app was launched in 2019 and has been downloaded over 5 million times, according to the Play Store listing, which isn’t the highest number anyway. Android Auto is built to be part of in-car systems, and Google has been working with auto companies to establish the same. Cars manufactured by Nissan, Kia, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra and several others already come with Android Auto built in, in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}