Google Duo is not one of the most popular options when it comes to making group calls with a big team or a big family but now it seems the company has finally introduced support for up to 32 people on the web.

Earlier, the app only supported up to 8 people. After the Covid-19 outbreak, the limit was extended to 12 participants in March, due to the sudden raise in demand for video conferencing platforms. Now that most businesses are getting accustomed to the idea of a prolonged season of work from home, Google has gone ahead and introduced a new limit of 32 people on the web for the application.

The platform not only raised the number of participants but also made some changes to the UI. The new tiled format will be used to place both portrait and landscape screens together without cluttering the screen space. Duo is curving the edges of each window to better accommodate participants and visually enhance the space. Google will be using WebRTC API which provides the same end-to-end encryption as the Android and iOS clients.

Last month the company had claimed to be working on increasing the limit of video call participants and it seems the company will finally be able to deliver.

Google Duo also revealed last month that they will enhance the video quality on their app.. The app rolled out new AV1 (AOMedia Video 1) codec tech which the company claims will improve video call quality substantially, even when the connection is made on very low bandwidth.

Duo will also allow users to send personalized video and voice messages through the platform. There’s a provision to send AR effects to another Duo user. The app will also allow saving stories instead of having them expire after 24 hours.

