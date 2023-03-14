Google introduces new features for space managers in Chat: All details2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 04:28 PM IST
- In addition to the ability to control adding or removing members, Google's new features for space managers in Google Chat will also include a ‘Space configuration’ feature.
Google has recently announced that it will be launching additional features for space managers in Google Chat. These new features include giving space managers the ability to control whether or not members can add or remove other members or groups from a space.
