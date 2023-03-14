Google has recently announced that it will be launching additional features for space managers in Google Chat. These new features include giving space managers the ability to control whether or not members can add or remove other members or groups from a space.

In addition to the ability to control adding or removing members, Google's new features for space managers in Google Chat will also include a "Space configuration" feature. This new feature will enable space managers to determine whether or not members can modify space details, such as name, icon, description, and guidelines. They can also choose to turn Chat history on or off for the space.

Google's Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday revealed that the new features for space managers in Google Chat also include a "Conversation moderation" feature. This feature allows space managers to control whether or not members can use "@all" in a space.

It is important to note that the new features for space managers in Google Chat, as announced by Google, are not accessible by users with personal Google Accounts and do not have administrative control. These new features are designed specifically for space managers in Google Chat.

At present, managers have the ability to add or remove participants, delete both messages and spaces, modify the space description, and adjust the access level of a space from restricted to discoverable or vice versa.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly working on an affordable Pixel 7 series phone. Likely to be called Pixel 7a, the smartphone has been subject to leaks in the past. In a latest, alleged images of the handset have appeared online. Shared by a website phonecompares.com, the phone can be seen featuring a similar design as the Pixel 7.

The report also highlights some of the features of the upcoming smartphone. For example, it says the Google Pixel 7a may come with Samsung’s 8GB LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB internal storage capacity. It says that the phone will bear model number GHL1X.

Another online platform - ZingNews also published images of the upcoming Google phone. The images reveal a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The handset can be seen sporting the same wraparound camera module on the rear as present on Pixel 7.