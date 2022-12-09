Google introduces two new modes for Chrome desktop web: All you need to know

Google will be soon rolling out two new performance modes - Energy saver and Memory save for its desktop version of the Chrome browser, suggests a report.
According to a report by The Verge, the technology giant Google has announced Energy saver and Memory saver modes which would help the users to reduce their browser’s memory usage by up to 30 percent and enhance the battery life when a device will be running on low power.
Removal of inactive tabs by the memory saving mode can also be an enhanced surfing experience. Moreover, users can also categorise essential sites as memory saving exempt to maintain its best performance. The Verge reports that when a device runs on Chrome is down to 20 percent power, the Energy Saver mode will maximise its best battery life and reduce the background activity along with visual effects on heavy web pages with videos and animations.
Notably, both the modes for Google Chrome web will be launched as a part of Chrome desktop release (m108) and it will be accessible by users across the globe. These new modes could be spotted under the three-dots settings menu in Chrome after they are launched, states the Verge.
Meanwhile, Google also plans to combine the team working on the mapping service Waze with the group overseeing the company’s Maps product, as the search giant faces pressure to streamline operations and cut costs.
Google plans to merge Waze’s more than 500 employees with the company’s Geo organization, which oversees the Maps, Earth and Street View products, beginning on Friday, according to a Google spokeswoman.
Waze CEO Neha Parikh will exit her role following a transition period, the spokeswoman said. Google said it planned to maintain Waze as a stand-alone service and didn’t plan to conduct any layoffs as part of the reorganisation.
Google expects the restructuring to reduce overlapping mapmaking work across the Waze and Maps products, the company said.