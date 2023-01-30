Google Meet users can now share access to content they are presenting in the video meet with other users. Technology giant Google has rolled out a major update to its video app - Meet that brings two improvements.

One of them is the ability to share access to the content you’re presenting in a meeting with attendees from Meet. This will include everyone on the Calendar guest list.

By allowing sharing directly from Meet, users will be able to share presented content without having to switch into another window to grant access. “This makes it easier for meeting attendees to follow along with your presentation, find and reference your material later on, and continue working on action items from the meeting," Google said in a Workspace Updates blog post.

Presenters will be able to share the file from the floating action menu or via the suggestion in the Meet chat. Once a user shares a file, meeting attendees will see a notification and a link to the file will be automatically shared in the meeting chat.

Second feature coming to Meet is that whenever one pastes a link into the meeting chat, he/she will be prompted with the file access dialog — from here he/she can adjust access as needed and choose to attach the file to the calendar event.

The update is available by default and has started rolling out to end users from January 25. It will have a gradual rollout with up to 15 days for feature visibility to all users.

The features are available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. Users with personal Google Accounts will also be able to use these features.

In another news, Google now allows users to use emojis to share in-meeting reactions in Google Meet on Web, Meet Hardware devices, and iOS. These reactions will show as a small badge in the sender’s video tile and floating up the left side of the screen. The ability is coming soon for Android users.