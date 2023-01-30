Google makes it easier to share access to presented content in Meet2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 02:35 PM IST
- By allowing sharing directly from Meet, users will be able to share presented content without having to switch into another window to grant access.
Google Meet users can now share access to content they are presenting in the video meet with other users. Technology giant Google has rolled out a major update to its video app - Meet that brings two improvements.
