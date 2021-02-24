Google Maps introduces dark mode to save battery, reduce eye strain

Google Maps has introduced a new dark mode feature that can be turned on and off by the user. The company is rolling out the new dark theme Google Maps feature to users all across the globe.

The new Google Maps dark mode will help the user activate dark mode from the settings of the application. The user can tap on Theme and then on “Always in Dark Theme" to lower the lights while navigating, exploring, or getting things done with Maps. In order to revert to the default look, just tap on “Always in Light Theme".

The new dark mode will help the user avoid unnecessary eye strain as well as save battery. Earlier, the map shifted to a dark mode while navigating, depending on the time of the day. The maps would switch to dark mode after sunset and revert to bright or default mode after sunrise.

Google also highlighted other feature upgrades on Tuesday. Android Auto will be getting an array of new features that includes custom wallpapers that can be personalised in accordance with the vehicle owners choice. Additionally, Android Auto in cars will start supporting in-car games. These in-car games will be voice-activated and can be played during long drives.

Google has also added shortcuts within the application to provide more convenient access to contacts. Cars with wider screens will also be able to make use of the new split screen functionality. Android Auto will also introduce a new privacy screen for users who are sharing the car with other passengers.

