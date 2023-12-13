Google Maps is bringing THESE 5 privacy-focused upgrades on Android and iOS. Here's what you should know
Google Maps' Android and iOS app will soon comes with some new privacy-focused features which will provide users with more control over their personal data.
Google Maps has announced a number of privacy-focused features designed to give users more control over their personal information. The Mountain View, California-based company said the new features will be rolled out to Android and iOS users over the next year, and users will receive a notification when the update is available for their account.