Google Maps has announced a number of privacy-focused features designed to give users more control over their personal information. The Mountain View, California-based company said the new features will be rolled out to Android and iOS users over the next year, and users will receive a notification when the update is available for their account.

In a blog post about the new features coming to Maps, Google wrote: “Your location information is personal. We’re committed to keeping it safe, private and in your control… So you can spend less time worrying about your data, and more time exploring new places, getting where you need to go or hanging out with friends — all with the help of Maps."

1) More control over location data: Google said on Tuesday that it will soon start storing users' location data directly on their device, a move touted as giving users more control over their data. Notably, the location history setting is turned off by default and users will be able to delete all or part of their location timeline at any time or turn off the setting entirely.

2) End-to-end encryption on cloud: Google says that users will be able to back up their location data to the cloud to protect it from being lost, and that the data stored in the cloud will be end-to-end encrypted, meaning that no one other than the end user will be able to access this information. The Android maker says this feature will be particularly useful for users who are getting a new phone or are at risk of losing their existing device.

3) Changes to location history policy: Google has announced that it will now set a default timeline of three months for auto-deleting location history, meaning that any data older than that will be automatically deleted. Before this upgrade, Google Maps data was set to auto-delete after 18 months by default. However, users can still choose to increase the duration of their location history or turn off the auto-delete settings.

4) Delete all data related to a specific location: Google Maps users will soon be able to delete all information related to their recent activity for a specific location on Maps in a few simple steps. While Google still offers the option to remove location data in the Maps app, the new settings will allow users to also remove data related to Google web and app activity all at once, reported The Verge.

5) Changes to blue dot: Google said that the blue dot in the Maps app, which previously showed users their location, will now also allow them to take a look at some important privacy settings. By tapping on the blue dot, all users will now be able to see if their location history or timeline settings are turned on, or if they have given Maps access to their device's location

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

