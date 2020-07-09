Google Maps has become an integral part of our lives for all our navigation needs. The company is trying a new feature that will increase the application’s use further. Google might soon introduce traffic light icons on the maps. This feature will show the user traffic signals on a particular route.

Spotted by Droid Life, these traffic light icons appeared on a user’s Google Maps. The feature can be used to spot traffic signals not only during navigation but also while just exploring around. This will enable users to check the number of traffic signals on their route in order to better estimate accurate time of arrival.

Despite showing these traffic signals, they will not be used by the app to provide directions such as “take a left from the next signal". Apple Maps also shows traffic signal while navigation and also uses these to instruct the user. For now, Google Maps won’t be including any such change.

Since the feature is still being tested, we can’t be sure if these functions will remain the same once Google decides to launch it to stable versions. However, knowing the number of traffic signals and combining that information with traffic density, users will have much better control on which route will the best.

Earlier Google had announced that they will be launching new Covid-19 related features in several countries. The tech company partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov in order to help people find Covid-19 testing centres.

Google has introduced a new testing tab on its Covid-19 related search. If a user is looking for any information regarding Covid-19 on Google Search, the dedicated Covid-19 section is now showing a testing tab. This tab provides the location of listed testing centres close to the user. Along with the location, it also shows key information and guidance needed before using their services.

