Google Maps speedometer Missing on Android Auto? Here’s Why

Google has explained the reason behind the lack of a speedometer and other driving info in Google Maps on Android Auto for some users. The feature itself hasn't been taken out, but it will only be available if navigation is enabled, the company says.

The explanation comes after several Android Auto users reported that the speedometer had disappeared from their car displays. Google introduced the feature earlier this year which displays a vehicle's current speed, as well as speed-limit data on Google Maps.

The speedometer still appears during navigation Google says that the speedometer is available while a destination has been set and navigation is running. The speedometer, speed limit, traffic light and stop sign are being introduced incrementally without the need for a designated destination.

Android Auto product team member Mishaal Rahman confirmed the details after chatting with Google's Android Auto team. The new no-destination feature is still being rolled out, so he said users may experience varying results based on whether or not the feature has been activated on their account. That's why some drivers thought they had lost the speedometer from Google Maps. In many cases the feature was still available but only if the navigation was turned on.

Also Read | Tesla Roadster launch date confirmed: Elon Musk sets October 1 unveiling

No bug, according to Google The rollout of the speedometer is going on as per usual, Google's Android Auto team confirmed, Rahman said. The firm has not specified if there is a widespread bug causing the reports.

For users who do not yet have the expanded functionality, setting a destination in Google Maps should allow the speedometer to appear while navigation is active. Google hasn't given a specific date for the no-destination version to be available to all.

Traffic information remains another issue The speedometer confusion follows reports by some Android Auto users of issues with the traffic info in Google Maps. Users have reported instances where the coloured traffic lines are not displayed on the map, especially.

This was an issue which Google has previously worked on, but reports of its ongoing existence suggest that there may be more work to be done with the traffic display.