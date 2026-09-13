Google Maps speedometer Missing on Android Auto? Here’s Why

Google has explained the reason behind the lack of a speedometer and other driving info in Google Maps on Android Auto for some users. The feature itself hasn't been taken out, but it will only be available if navigation is enabled, the company says.

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The explanation comes after several Android Auto users reported that the speedometer had disappeared from their car displays. Google introduced the feature earlier this year which displays a vehicle's current speed, as well as speed-limit data on Google Maps.

The speedometer still appears during navigation Google says that the speedometer is available while a destination has been set and navigation is running. The speedometer, speed limit, traffic light and stop sign are being introduced incrementally without the need for a designated destination.

Android Auto product team member Mishaal Rahman confirmed the details after chatting with Google's Android Auto team. The new no-destination feature is still being rolled out, so he said users may experience varying results based on whether or not the feature has been activated on their account. That's why some drivers thought they had lost the speedometer from Google Maps. In many cases the feature was still available but only if the navigation was turned on.

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No bug, according to Google The rollout of the speedometer is going on as per usual, Google's Android Auto team confirmed, Rahman said. The firm has not specified if there is a widespread bug causing the reports.

For users who do not yet have the expanded functionality, setting a destination in Google Maps should allow the speedometer to appear while navigation is active. Google hasn't given a specific date for the no-destination version to be available to all.

Traffic information remains another issue The speedometer confusion follows reports by some Android Auto users of issues with the traffic info in Google Maps. Users have reported instances where the coloured traffic lines are not displayed on the map, especially.

This was an issue which Google has previously worked on, but reports of its ongoing existence suggest that there may be more work to be done with the traffic display.

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For now, drivers who cannot see the speedometer without navigation should not assume that Google has removed the feature. The no-destination version is just being implemented.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.