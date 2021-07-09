OPEN APP
Home >Technology >App News >Google Meet adds AR masks, Duo-style filters, effects

Video calling application Google Meet recently added new video filters, effects, and augmented reality masks for personal calls on iOS and Android.

As per The Verge, they are available via the sparkle icon at the bottom right of the video feed during a call, which brings up a carousel of different effects that include colour filters and animated AR face effects.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Most of the options are only available for personal Gmail accounts, while Workspace users have to keep things more professional with a limited selection of blurring and virtual background options.

The new video effects are the latest example of Meet's shift from targeting enterprise and business users, to targeting consumers more generally after Google released Meet free to personal Google accounts last year.

The filters are very similar to what is already been available for Google's consumer-focused Duo video chat service, and 9to5Google has previously reported that the company plans to eventually replace Duo with Meet.

The tech giant also made some small changes to its Google Meet app in June.

After seeing a gradual interest in live streams, the company installed an option to add captions to your live streams. New features also include options to raise hands and shift to the main grid.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
If a user tries to send or receive less than ₹1, the money won’t go through and you’ll get an error message

Google Pay: How much money can you transfer in a day

1 min read . 04:09 PM IST
Google Meet has now gradually started rolling out a feature that will help you customise backgrounds on its desktop version of the app (Google )

Google Meet now lets you customise your video background: Here's how to enable

3 min read . 01 Nov 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout